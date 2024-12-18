Buxton mall to become flats

Outside The Springs shopping centre in Buxton are, left to right, High Peak Borough Council deputy leader Damien Greenhalgh, leader Anthony McKeown and Capital&Centric joint managing director John Moffat

The Springs shopping centre in Buxton, an indoor mall built in the 1980s, is set to be redeveloped into residential apartments, while retaining an element of retail, bars and cafes.

‘Revitalising Buxton’ will see The Springs, Spring Gardens and Station Approach redeveloped.

The scheme became possible after the council received £6.6m of Future High Street Fund money from the government, which it then used to buy the shopping centre in 2022.

Council leader Anthony McKeown said: “Over the last few years we have gathered hundreds of ideas from the local community for the future of this part of the town. In order to move these ideas to reality we are thrilled to announce the next steps for this transformational project for Buxton by announcing a development partner.

“Capital&Centric has presented a confident vision, aligned with our aspirations for this site. We now want everyone to have the opportunity to help shape the proposals through further consultation and engagement next year.”

Capital&Centric joint managing director John Moffat said: “Surrounded by the Peak District National Park, Buxton’s already a town with so much going for it – from its stunning Georgian and Victorian architecture, to its healing spa waters and buzzing food and drink scene. This is a huge opportunity to revitalise the shopping centre, improving the spaces for shops, cafes and bars whilst bringing in new people to live in the town centre. We want to create a new gateway from the station, which draws in visitors and really showcases the amazing things the town has to offer.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk