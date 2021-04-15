BWSC sells waste-to-energy business

Scandinavian Energy Contractor (SEC) has bought the Advanced Conversion Technology (ACT) business of BWSC’s waste-to-energy segment.

SEC is a new venture, based in Allerød, Denmark. It is headed by British entrepreneur Ian Brooking, the founder and chief executive of CoGen, which has partnered with BWSC on waste incinerator projects.

SEC said that the new deal saves more than 70 BWSC jobs and commits to a future for energy from waste (EfW) plant construction and operations in the UK and Europe.

SEC chairman Ian Brooking said: “The transfer to SEC of around 70 employees, and the intention of a further 30, provides a significant base of experience to build on BWSC’s extensive history of 4000 MW successfully installed across the world. With two projects already in an advanced stage of development, this invaluable experience will soon be deployed on EPC contracts.”

However, BWSC will complete its ongoing construction projects, including the Hooton ACT project, which it said is the first non-subsidised merchant gasification facility in the UK. But thereafter it plans to focus on the operation & maintenance (O&M) of plants rather than buidling them. It has a portfolio of 16 long-term O&M contracts and a service portfolio ranging from repair jobs to complex rehabilitation and upgrade projects.

BWSC chief executive Nikolaj Holmer Nissen said: “After having worked to build and expand the waste-to-energy business (ACT) over the past years, we are pleased that SEC recognises the strength of the ACT business as well as its future potential. Following from our collaboration on the Hooton project, great energy has emerged between our companies and SEC has decided to carry on the business with the BWSC ACT team, who has demonstrated great dedication to quality, time and budget – maintained even under the Covid-19 pandemic. I am very pleased with the outcome of this deal, which secures a future business to the benefit of many of our employees."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk