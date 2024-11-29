Cabinet Office plans single framework for entire £80bn construction spend

The Crown Commercial Service, part of the Cabinet Office, has given notice of an £80bn construction works and associated services framework, including healthcare and offsite solutions.

It is envisaged that the framework will run for seven years, after a three-month mobilisation period, from 31st October 2026 to 30th October 2034.

It is intended that the framework to be readily accessible by eligible central government departments and all other UK public sector bodies, including infrastructure, housing, health, education and defence.

The framework will cover the design, manufacture, supply and installation of construction works and services, as well as the provision of offsite construction solutions including.

Services will be delivered primarily within the United Kingdom but the framework will also contain provisions to fulfil overseas requirements.

A formal lotting structure will follow further market engagement with further consideration to value, location and sectors. A formal approach to market to start the procurement process in earnest is expected in January 2026, a full 14 months from now.

For details see www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/038207-2024

