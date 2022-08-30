Cabinet Office prepares £10bn offsite framework

The agreement will be the ‘go to’ place in the event of a national or local need for both permanent and temporary buildings, it says.

Offsite Construction Solutions (OCS) will replace the existing modular building framework, available for use across the UK public sector, as well as housing associations and charities.

The framework is being put together by Crown Commercial Service (CCS), a division of the Cabinet Office. It will provide public sector organisations with the design, fabrication, physical delivery, construction or installation and maintenance of prefabricated buildings, as well as direct access to manufacturers for a full range of offsite construction systems.

The new framework will run for four years, with an option to extend the lifetime of the framework by an additional three years. It is valued at £10bn.

The invitation to tender (ITT) was published on 25th August 2022. Bids must be in by 7th October 2022. For full details see www.contractsfinder.service.gov.uk

