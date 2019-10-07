Caddick lands Aylesbury furniture showroom

The new building is designed by Wilson Mason Architects

Caddick Construction has been appointed by Stokers Ltd, the owner of retailer Lucas Furniture, to build a new two-storey outlet.

Work has already begun on the 7,150 m² premises, with a completion date set for summer 2020.

Stokers Furniture has 10 stores around the UK under various brand names, with three trading as Stokers in the northwest – Chester, Ormskirk and Southport – and Lucas in Aylesbury.

The new Aylesbury showroom is part of an expansion plan in the southeast and will be the group’s largest, purpose-built showroom.

Caddick Construction senior contracts manager Chris Allott said: “Stokers Furniture is a new retail client that Caddick is delighted to add to our growing portfolio of clients. The new showroom will be its flagship store in the southeast, with the impressive design and curved frontage reflecting this important move for the company.”

Stokers joint managing director Graham Schofield added: “We are thrilled to be relocating Lucas furniture to a very prominent site on the A41 next to Aylesbury Vale Parkway railway station. We were impressed by Caddick’s approach to the negotiations for the contract and their experience in building prestigious retail stores for some of the UK’s best-known brands”.

The client’s team includes Wilson Mason Architects, civil engineer Thomas Consulting and quantity surveyor Identity Consult.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk