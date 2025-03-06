Caddick opens Durham office

Left to right are Simon Martin, Neil Trubshaw, Paul Dodsworth and Steve Ford of Caddick Construction Group

Caddick Construction Group has taken a 2,045 sq ft office at Belmont Business Park in Durham, its first office in the northeast and home to a team tasked with growing business in the region.

Caddick’s expansion from its West Yorkshire roots to the northeast follows last year’s appointments of Steve Ford as regional managing director for Caddick Construction North East & Yorkshire and Simon Martin as managing director of Caddick Civil Engineering, both of whom are expected to drive growth.

In the northeast Caddick Construction is targeting its core sectors of industrial, residential, healthcare, offices, retail and manufacturing. It will also be targeting growth in the public sector as part of its presence on procurement frameworks, including the North East Procurement Organisation’s (NEPO) £800m construction works framework.

Group managing director Paul Dodsworth said: “We are really excited to launch our new office in Durham and to move ourselves closer to our growing client-base in the northeast. There is a healthy pipeline of construction work in the region, and we’re very proud to bring our capabilities, knowledge and experience to this thriving market.

“I am determined that our growth will be sustainable; we will retain our financial stability for our people, our clients and our supply chain. Our focus is on delivering exceptional projects, supporting our clients, our trusted supply chain partners and investing in our people, all of which underpin our growth journey.”

Steve Ford, regional managing director of Caddick Construction North East & Yorkshire, added: “The conversations we are having, and the response we have so far seen in the northeast market, have proven the appetite and demand for our services in the region, and we’re very proud to cement our presence in the northeast with our new Durham office.”

Caddick Civil Engineering managing director Simon Martin said: “The government has some very bold housing targets, and keeping pace with these ambitions is reliant on unlocking brownfield regeneration. Broadening our geographical reach into the northeast will allow us to serve this growing pipeline with our knowledge and experience of complex land remediation.”

