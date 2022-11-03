Caddick to build block of flats in Leigh

Artist's impression of the development

Wigan Borough Council has appointed Caddick Construction main contractor for a four-storey development of 40 flats at the Railway Arches on Chapel Street in Leigh.

The affordable social housing scheme will consist of 36 one-bedroomed and four two-bedroomed homes, with on-site car and cycle parking bays as well as electric vehicle charging points for residents.

Caddick’s design and build contract includes superstructure works, service infrastructure, roads, drainage and landscaping.

The development, designed by AFL Architects, is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

Ian Threadold, northwest managing director at Caddick Construction, said: “The site is close to Leigh town centre and has lots of infrastructure challenges due to its former uses. It sits within the conservation area and is architecturally well-detailed, so it will be a striking building which stands proud in this area of Leigh.”

