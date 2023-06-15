Caddick to build Wakefield head office

CGI of the new head office in Wakefield

Caddick is going to redevelop Cape House at Wakefield 41 Business Park and make it the company’s new headquarters in 2024.

Building work is set to start imminently and will include refurbishment work to repurpose and modernise the vacant two-storey building, increasing its size from 11,000 sq ft to 15,000 sq ft.

Designed by DLA Architecture, the office will incorporate a new two-storey extension, a glazed front extension with a double height atrium reception and cafe space. The development will include open-plan office space, meeting rooms, and break-out areas.

The redevelopment plans will incorporate the existing building superstructure, which will be stripped back to its steel frame and updated with new building fabric, windows, and all new mechanical and electrical installations.

Once complete in early 2024, 130 Caddick staff will move into Cape House. Caddick Construction also plans to retain its current premises in Knottingley, which has acted as headquarters for its 500-strong team since its formation in 1979.

Paul Dodsworth, Caddick Construction Group managing director, said: “We are growing as a business; our team is expanding, we’re extending our geographical presence and our project portfolio is growing in all of our core sectors. It’s the perfect time for us to invest in our new headquarters, which will give us a well-connected, modern and energised office from which we’ll continue to thrive. It’s also vitally important that we create a head office that will help attract and retain staff going forward.”

The project team includes Sheppard Planning, CSD (mechanical & electrical), Roscoe (civil & structural, Stroma (building control), Apex (acoustics) and Fore Consulting (transport assessments).

