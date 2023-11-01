Cadman Cranes fills 50-tonne gap

Cadman's Liebherr LTM 1050-3.1

Cadman Cranes has recently taken delivery of a 50-tonne rated Liebherr LTM 1050-3.1, a three-axle crane with a four-section 38-metre main boom, plus 9/16-metre double swingaway fly jib.

Managing director Matt Waddingham said: “It has been some time since the 50-tonne mobile crane was part of our fleet and we have missed them. A true industry workhorse for decades, it has been understandably eclipsed by the 60-tonne range in recent years. We have four 60s – we love them – but there is undeniably room and demand for the return of the 50-tonne mobile crane.”

Cadman also has 30-, 40- and 45-tonne class cranes in its fleet, but felt the gap between 45 and 60 was too big to be able to offer a comprehensive taxi crane service.

“Gaps in our fleet lead to over specification, missed returns and unsatisfied customers,” Waddingham said. “We're here to provide the right solution so, just as we have done in the past, we will invest in the right equipment to bridge any gaps and ensure our customers get precisely what they need.”

Liebherr Great Britain southern area sales manager Steven Elliot said: “We’ve seen [this] crane grow in popularity with our UK customers. The LTM 1050-3.1 is easy to set up and operate, due to the roped boom technology the boom can be extended quickly.”

