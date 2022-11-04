Cala Homes eyes southern expansion

Rupert Home

Rupert Home has joined Cala Homes as managing director of Cala Homes (South Home Counties) from Countryside.

Liz Stone moves across from Cala’s Thames region as sales and marketing director.

Cala Homes (South Home Counties) covers East Hampshire, Surrey, Sussex, Kent and south London boroughs.

The division is seeking new land opportunities as it aims to deliver 600 homes per year by 2026, through its Cala Homes and Legal & General Homes brands.

Cala Homes has its roots in Scotland, as the City of Aberdeen Land Association, It has been 100% owned by insurance company Legal & General since 2018.

Rupert Home was previously land and planning director for Countryside’s southern region for nearly 18 months. Before that he was with Dandera for five years, latterly as land and development director at Dandara South East.

Of his new job, he said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining Cala. The South Home Counties business is in a strong position, having contracted on more than 950 homes so far this year. The recent relocation of our regional head office to Dorking perfectly positions us to capitalise on the substantial demand for high-quality housing throughout the Southern Home Counties.

“Our focus moving forward is to build upon Cala’s success in East Hampshire, Surrey, and West Sussex, where the team has delivered 2,400 homes since 2014, creating well-designed and thriving new communities. This is a legacy to be proud of, and as we forge new relationships and look for opportunities to expand the business into Kent and East Sussex, I am confident that there will be strong demand for Cala’s exceptionally designed homes.”

Of his new sales & marketing director, he said: “With her market expertise, a strong understanding of our customer profile, and of our two brands – Cala Homes and Legal & General Homes – Liz will play a key role in helping to shape the strategy for the region’s delivery of much needed new housing.”

