Cala Homes moves forward with £100m Glasgow housing scheme

Construction is expected to create more than 200 new jobs for Glasgow.

The first homes are set to be completed by early 2020 on the former Jordanhill Campus, which was vacated by its previous owner, the University of Strathclyde, in 2012.

Cala will invest almost £100m in redeveloping the 31-acre site, which is to be known as Jordanhill Park. The development is designed to protect and enhance greenspace within the site, retain the Category B-listed David Stow building and ensure the existing playing fields remain open and available to local community.

The design by architects 7N, Jordanhill Park will offer a range of homes from one-bedroom flats to detached five-bedroom family homes.

Cala Homes (West) managing director Jim McIntyre said: “We’re extremely proud of our plans for the former Jordanhill Campus and we’d like to thank the University of Strathclyde for its support throughout the planning and land acquisition process. Jordanhill Park is a landmark development for CALA, with its mix of homes to suit all, from young professionals to growing families and downsizers. Located in the heart of Glasgow, this development will provide the city with much needed well-built, high quality homes.”