California gets $450m to improve water supply

The project is expected to create more than 560 jobs in the Sacramento Valley.

US secretary of agriculture Sonny Perdue said: “By working in a collaborative fashion with our state and local partners, we can balance the needs of everyone involved and ensure that the productivity of water in the Sacramento Valley is around for generations of farmers and ranchers to come.”

The Maxwell Water Intertie (MWI) facilities would connect the existing Tehama Colusa Canal and the existing main canal in the Glenn Colusa Irrigation District (GCID). These facilities would increase water management flexibility, improve resiliency during dry years and increase the efficiency and reliability of water management in the western Sacramento Valley. The MWI includes the construction of 5.6km of 3.6m-diameter pipeline along with a new pump station that will be used to pump water from the GCID system to an existing reservoir. Exchanges of water from reservoir to the GCID system will occur through the new pipeline by gravity flow in the reverse direction. The project also includes the construction of a new reservoir to be constructed adjacent to the GCID Main Canal to help regulate flows.

“The Maxwell Water Intertie will increase the efficiency and reliability of water management in the western Sacramento Valley by adding to and improving existing water infrastructure to facilitate greater flexibility in water conveyance, which would increase the drought resistance of rural communities and help to support our region’s agricultural economy.” said Jim Watson, general manager, Sites Project Authority.