Call for views on consultants' £2bn framework

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has published a ‘pipeline notice’ inviting suggestions and feedback on the design of its forthcoming pan-government collaborative agreement for the provision of construction professional services (RM6356 CPS2).

The framework is set to run for four years, from the beginning of October 2025 to the end of September 2029, and be worth £500m a year.

It is to be used by central government departments and all other UK public sector bodies, including local authorities, health trusts, police, fire & rescue, education authorities and devolved administrations.

The lotting structure will be decided after market engagement.

To offer suggestions and feedback on the design of RM6356 CPS2, including its lots and structure, see supplier questionnaire at https://crowncommercial.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_efzVKWDE8C59dAO

CCS will be running the first round of its supplier engagement via a series of webinars sessions, based on the analysis of questionnaire feedback, from 15th July 2024.

