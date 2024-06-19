Canadian remediation specialist targets UK

Ortec will now have access to the UK market

Englobe, with an annual turnover of around CA$180m, operates soil treatment facilities, composting centres and reuse sites and provides site remediation services.

Its 320 employees now join the Global Services division of the Ortec and the resulting business will be renamed Biogénie.

Ortec said that the acquisition gives it access to the UK and US soil and waste treatment markets. It has had a presence in the French market for the past 25 years.

Alain Robichaud, director for Biogénie’s activities in North America and the UK, said: "By joining Ortec, Biogénie is integrating a major player in environmental services which will promote sustainable growth.

“Having worked together in the past, we know Ortec's in-depth expertise, their services complementing our own, and the reputation for trust and innovation of this independent, family-owned group."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk