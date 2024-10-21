Cardiff novates ISG contracts to keep Fairwater on track

Fairwater Campus construction has been halted by the collapse of ISG

Cardiff Council is working to novate existing contracts to a subcontractor on the project. This arrangement will be on an interim basis until a full tender process can be held to find a permanent contractor to take over the whole site and see the project through to completion.

The re-tender will start early in November.

The council hopes that its emergency proposals will save hundreds of jobs, minimise delays and costs, and ensure the project remains on track with minimal disruption.

The £108m Fairwater Campus is one of the UK's largest education projects. The project involves replacing Cantonian High School buildings with new build accommodation on the same site and building facilities for two neighbouring schools – Riverbank and Woodlands High – to relocate to the new campus. ISG was awarded the main construction contract n March 2022 and began construction last year.

After ISG Construction went into administration on 19th September 2024, Cardiff Council’s priority was to get workers back on site as soon as possible.

At its meeting on Thursday 17th October, Cardiff Council's cabinet agreed the action to begin novating the existing ISG contracts and start a tender exercise for the remaining works to complete Fairwater Campus with the least possible disruption.

