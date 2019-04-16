Care home maintenance deal worth £80m to Engie

Anchor Hanover is England’s largest provider of care and housing for older people – with 54,000 homes across 1,700 locations. Engie has been as a strategic delivery partner for the north and south regions – two separate regional contracts worth £40m each.

Engie will work with Anchor Hanover to develop and deliver annual programmes of work to prolong and enhance the condition of its housing stock.

Scope of work includes replacing kitchens, bathrooms, doors, windows and electrical heating as well as repairs to roofs and pavements. All work will be completed with residents in occupation.