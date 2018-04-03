News » UK » Carillion subcontractor falls into administration » published 3 Apr 2018
Carillion subcontractor falls into administration
Mechanical & electrical contractor Vaughan Engineering Limited has gone into administration under the burden of a £600,000 debt owed to it by Carillion for work completed.
The collapse of Carillion in January had also reduced Vaughan Engineering’s order book to the tune of £1.1m for the first quarter of the year.
Vaughan Engineering Limited (VEL) is based in Broxburn, West Lothian. It also operates from Warrington and Newcastle in England.
Tony Friar, Blair Nimmo and Stuart Irwin of KPMG were appointed joint administrators of Vaughan Engineering Limited on 26th March 2018. Most of the 154 staff have been let go.
Blair Nimmo said: “Unfortunately, while VEL was a leading company in its field, the business was unable to continue trading in light of cash flow and recent events within the challenging construction sector.
“As a result of the difficult financial position facing the company, we had no choice but to make the vast majority of employees redundant.
“We will be working with all affected employees and relevant government agencies to ensure a full range of support is available.
“We will also be exploring the possibility of securing a sale of the company’s assets and contract novation’s and would encourage any interested parties to contact us as soon as possible.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 3 Apr 2018 (last updated on 3 Apr 2018).
More News Channels
- When the architect gets carried away
- Landmark ruling finds against payroll company deductions
- What the supply chain needs to know if another main contractor goes bust
- Carillion collapse: legal implications
- Groaning Shelves: a year of revision for standard forms of contract
- Click here to browse all articles