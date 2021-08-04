Carlisle acquisition for Huws Gray

Huws Gray’s acquisition of Sandysike Builders Merchants comes just a month after the announcement that it was taking over Grafton Group’s traditional merchanting businesses in Great Britain.

Sandysike is a family-run business that has been serving Cumbria and southwest Scotland for 22 years. Family members Melanie Forster, Stephanie Forster and Grant Kelton will remain to manage the business, which is rebranding as Huws Gray Longtown.

Matthew Owen, head of acquisitions for Huws Gray, said: “The acquisition of Sandysike marks our commitment to grow Huws Gray in the northwest and beyond. We believe the branch provides a perfect strategic location to link up with our existing site in Penrith and we welcome the opportunity it presents to start to develop our presence in Scotland.”

Sandysike owner Graham Forster said: “I have been extremely fortunate to have worked with such loyal and dedicated staff over the years and I’m pleased that Mel, Steph and Grant will remain with the business as it enters a new era.”

Longtown becomes the 114th location of Huws Gray, which started as a single store in Anglesey in 1990. It has grown primarily through private-equity backed acquisitions in recent years, including 40 Ridgeons outlets bought in 2018 when private equity group bought into the business. Last month, with Blackstone have taken over from Inflexion, Huws Gray agreed a deal to take over approximately 200 merchant branches from Grafton Group, including 149 Buildbase stores. This deal is not expected to complete until March 2022.

