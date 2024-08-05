Carlisle link road backs local reuse project

The Rebuild Site shop in Carlisle, diverting surplus materials from waste

The £140 Carlisle Southern Link Road project has teamed up with The Rebuild Site, a local community interest company (CIC) dedicated to promoting sustainable construction practices and reducing waste.

Cumberland Council, through the Carlisle Southern Link Road project, has supplied the Rebuild Site CIC with a new truck for collections and deliveries of materials.

The Rebuild Site CIC works with various stakeholders to repurpose surplus construction materials that might otherwise go to waste and to support community projects.

Maisie Hunt, director of The Rebuild Site CIC, said: "We are excited to collaborate with the Carlisle Southern Link Road project at Cumberland Council to drive positive change in our communities. This partnership is a testament to the power of working together towards a more sustainable future."

Cumberland Council project manager Gareth Scott added: "The Carlisle Southern Link Road project is committed to supporting initiatives that benefit both our environment and our residents. This ambitious and innovative collaboration will reduce surplus materials going to landfill, promote the reuse and recycling of materials and promote the circular economy within the construction industry within Cumberland.”

The Rebuild Site team with their new truck

Main contractor on the £140m Carlisle Southern Link Road is Galliford Try. The road creates a new 8km link between the A595 from the west and junction 42 of the M6, providing additional crossings of the River Caldew and River Petteril. It will support planned housing development at St Cuthbert's Garden Village. Completion is expected next year.

Among the people behind the Rebuild Site is Emma Porter, managing director of Story Contracting’s construction division and chairs of Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership (CLEP) construction sector panel.

