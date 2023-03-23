Carrier manufacturer plots expansion

Ben Dobson

Tracked Carriers produces crawler-mounted material carrying machines for working on construction sites as well as in warehouses.

The company manufactures the machines in Essex and, after just six years trading, has already built an international client base. “Exports now account for about 75% of our sales,” said founder and managing director Tom Cannon. “We thought the domestic UK market would be our major source of income but exports have really taken off thanks to the hard work of our dealers.”

To maintain momentum, Tracked Carriers has appointed Ben Dobson as business development manager. He has previously worked in the powered access hire industry, specialising in tracked spider lifts. In his new role for Tracked Carriers, he is responsible for building the distributor network.

“He’s got a huge amount of knowledge of tracked machines,” Tom Cannon said, “and brings that business development skill set that we need for future growth. We’ve got some fantastic dealers already in Australia and Europe, but there is a untapped potential in other markets and I’m confident that Ben can help us to fulfil that potential.”

Ben Dobson said: “I’ve known Tom for 11 years and remember him telling me about his plans for Tracked Carriers before he’d even built the first machine. It’s been amazing to watch it grow from that seed of an idea into a fully-fledged product range that is made in Britain.

“Minimising manual handling brings big benefits for a wide range of contractors as it is simply quicker and safer to do it using Tracked Carriers. This is a niche product, but that niche is substantial and is growing all the time. If we can keep bringing the right dealers on board, provide them with quality products a high level of support, then our destiny is really in our own hands.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk