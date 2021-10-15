Causeway takes over SpecifiedBy

SpecifiedBy, founded in 2013 by Darren Lester, is an online database of construction materials available to specifiers in the UK. It lists more than 2,600 suppliers and claims 65,000 active monthly users.

Causeway chief executive Phil Brown said: “Bringing SpecifiedBy into the Causeway portfolio further strengthens the workflows we are digitising between specifiers, buyers and suppliers across pre-construction intelligence, procurement, delivery and payment processes. This deal also delivers strong synergies with our earlier acquisition of Enhance, a specialist construction telemarketing company that generates qualified, actionable leads for manufacturers.

“Through all these initiatives we are linking every stage of the construction process with technology. This is a vital step towards achieving our platform vision where pre-construction and procurement phases are fully integrated, giving buyers and suppliers increased process efficiencies and data insights.”

Darren Lester, chief executive and founder of SpecifiedBy, said: "From our very first conversation, it was clear that Causeway's ambitions very much aligned with our own: to digitally connect the construction supply chain, and to transform the industry for the better through innovative software solutions.

“In just a few years, we've established SpecifiedBy as a leading product within a competitive space, through product innovation and a laser focus on the needs of our customers and users. Joining forces with Causeway's experienced team and complimentary products will ensure we continue to build on this position, increase and expand the value we provide to both specifiers and construction product manufacturers, and in the long-term, play our part in digitally enabling the global construction industry."

Causeway Technologies, established in 1999, has more than 2,500 customers, it says, and more than 350 employees.

