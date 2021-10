CCF's new South Ruislip outlet

CCF’s new facility in South Ruislip, just off the A40, is the company’s largest branch to date, at more than 63,000 sq ft.

Regional director Gary Fitzgerald said: “In order to adapt to the constant changes within the construction industry, we are pleased to be able to increase our offering in the region with the opening of the South Ruislip branch.”

