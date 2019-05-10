Cemex extends deadline for bids for innovation funding

Winners receive support as well as funding

The annual Cemex-Tec Award recognizes entrepreneurs and students who create high-impact proposals and innovative projects in the field of sustainable development.

Proposals for the this year’s Cemex–Tec Award have been sent in from more than 30 countries in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Entrepreneurs will now have until the end of this month to present their projects for this year’s round of sustainable development funding. The winning projects will gain access to specialised workshops, and networking spaces as well as fundng.

Since the award’s inception, the Cemex-Tec de Monterrey Center for Sustainable Development has received 2,700 registered proposals from 44 countries, from which 99 projects have won awards benefiting 73 communities through social enterprises.

"We are pleased that our second global call for high-impact projects has given us the opportunity to strengthen and reinforce our innovative connection with more than 30 countries on four continents in terms of shared value and social innovation, offering us the ability to contribute to the great global challenges established in the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” said Martha Herrera, corporate director of social responsibility at Cemex and director of the Cemex-Tec de Monterrey Center for Sustainable Development.

The Cemex-Tec Award 2019 is divided in four global categories: