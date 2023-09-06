Cemex man takes chair of MPA

Lex Russell

Lex Russell takes the MPA chair from Hanson UK chief executive Simon Willis, who held the role for an extended three-year period for the sake of continuity during a period of leadership change with the appointment of Jon Prichard to succeed Nigel Jackson as chief executive last year.

Lex Russell has worked in the building materials industry for 40 years, starting in 1984 with Scottish quarrying and concrete product business Alexander Russell. In 1989 he joined RMC’s technical department before progressing through the organisation as quarry manager, operations manager, business manager and director.

In 2005 RMC was acquired by Cemex and two years later Russell moved to Australia to lead a team in the post-merger integration of Rinker, which Cemex acquired in 2007. He returned to the UK as vice president before becoming managing director of the Cemex UK Materials business in 2018.

“Lex has a wealth of experience gained over four decades and his passion for the role our industry plays in helping to build a ‘Greater Britain’ will generate energy and enthusiasm and we rise to meet the challenges ahead,” Jon Prichard said:

