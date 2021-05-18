Cemex Ventures launches construction start-up competition

It is joined in launching the Construction Startup Competition 2021 by an alliance of existing and new partners: Ferrovial, Hilti, Vinci Group´s Leonard, Nova by Saint-Gobain, GS Group’s venture capital arm GS Futures, and Haskell’s venture arm Dysruptek.

Various startups from the previous four years of the competition are already in the talks or piloting their solutions with CEMEX Ventures, Ferrovial, Hilti, Vinci Group´s Leonard and Nova by Saint-Gobain.

“To participate in Construction Startup Competition 2021 means to knock directly on the doors of seven global leading companies in construction,” said Once again, this year we managed to reunite entities with great knowledge of the industry, not just in the areas of materials, machinery, infrastructure, and processes. These seven leaders cover the whole construction value chain and understand what the opportunity areas in the entire construction ecosystem are in order to find the best solutions and solve the main challenges of the industry” said Gonzalo Galindo, head of Cemex Ventures.

Under the slogan ‘Build your own legend’, the seven companies have identified five categories where startups can subscribe to: carbon footprint mitigation, supply chain management, efficient jobsite and built environment, advanced building materials, and new construction methods.

The application phase of the competition will remain open until 27th June 2021. After analysis by the organizing companies, the winners will be announced during the third trimester of 2021. By the end of the year, they will join representatives of the companies in a ‘pitchday’ event, along with other companies focused on construction, innovation, investment, and technology. This event will allow the entrepreneurs to present their solutions, begin conversation with investors and expand the projection of their businesses.

In the previous edition of the challenge, start-up Modulous was crowned the winner. Modulous is a modular construction solution that offers a standardised kit of parts that allows the design and delivery of homes through a distributed network of local assembly partners.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk