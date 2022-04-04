Change of name for Osborne Infrastructure

Octavius is the new name for Osborne Infrastructure

Sullivan Street Partners acquired Osborne Infrastructure from family owned Geoffrey Osborne Ltd in September 2022 and is now giving the business a new identity.

The name change takes effect from today, Monday 4th April 2022.

John Dowsett, chief executive of what is now Octavius Infrastructure, said: "Whilst we are incredibly proud of where we have come from, we are hugely excited to launch the next stage of our journey as Octavius. With full continuity of our leadership team, we will ensure that we build on our great foundations, the focus on people and customers and the embedded values and principles that have made us successful to date. These foundations, together with renewed investment and a dedicated focus on infrastructure transport, will enable us to continue the exciting growth of our business and further improve the safe, assured, sustainable and efficient solutions that we deliver for our customers.”

Richard Sanders, founding partner of of Sullivan Street Partners, said: “Octavius will now be the best of Osborne Infrastructure combined with progressive commitments that weren’t possible in the recent past; zero carbon, lean engineering approaches, increasing levels of diversity and sustainability will be key for us as a team going forwards.”

In the year to 31st March 2021 Osborne Infrastructure Ltd saw its turnover surge by more than 50% to £204m (2020: £131m) and pre-tax profit grow by a fifth to £4.7m (2020: £3.9m). The increase in profit turnover was attributed to the continued completion of the “hive down” (transition from the parent company) of rail work during the year.

