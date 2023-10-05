Charles Wilson expands down under

Charles Wilson Engineers, which purchased West Yorkshire-based MTS Plant Hire earlier this year and M&J Hire in 2022, continues to expand geographically and in the range of equipment that it has to offer.

Australian Boom & Scissor Lift (ABS) was founded in 1997 and has a fleet of more than 300 machines, including diesel and electric scissor lifts and booms.

ABS will retain its name and branding under Charles Wilson ownership.

With the self-funded acquisition of MTS Plant Hire in July [see our previous report here] and now Australian Boom & Scissor Lift, Charles Wilson Engineers looks set to exceed its £100m revenue target in the coming years.

“Australian Boom & Scissor has an exceptional reputation within the market and the company is a perfect fit for Charles Wilson, as an integral part of our lifting and access business,” said chief executive David Gallagher. “This is a really positive first move into the Australian market.”

In the UK the Charles Wilson group also includes CW Plant Hire, CW Instant Hire, CW Instant Power and CW Access Hire.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk