Chatham Docks plans pass final hurdle

rcelorMittal Kent Wire's facility at Chatham Docks

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, where deputy prime minister Angela Rayner is secretary of state, has decided not to call in Peel Waters’ controversial application to build speculative new offices at Chatham docks on the site of old industrial manufacturing.

Medway Council has thus formalised its planning decision to approve the redevelopment of the 18-acre industrial estate in Gillingham, Kent.

Medway Council’s planning committee approved the application for Basin3, as the scheme is called, in May 2024. The formalisation of the planning decision means the plans can now progress.

However, Peel Waters’ plans depend on moving out ArcelorMittal Kent Wire, which imports and processes reinforcing steel for the construction industry on this site. It accounts for roughly a third of UK rebar supply and directly employs more than 800 people

ArcelorMittal Kent Wire managing director Matt Brooks said: “We are extremely surprised by the decision of the secretary of state not to call-in this controversial planning application, given the now known national significance of this site and the clear economic benefit our manufacturing presence there brings to the UK construction sector. We are further surprised and disappointed by the decision of Medway Council not to review their resolution to grant consent in light of the arguments made since their decision was subject to a holding direction, given the significant of the docks for the entire steel and construction sectors. In response to this we are now considering our next steps on this matter given the potential damage the closure of the docks will cause to the national and local economy.”

Peel Waters managing director James Whittaker said: “Basin3 will provide a fantastic opportunity for employment and growth in Medway and we are really pleased with the decision from both Medway Council’s planning committee to approve the application and the government’s decision to not call-in this development.

“This decision means we can now focus on delivering Basin3, working with our partners to build a high-quality, sustainable employment campus that will complement the surrounding business, educational and residential communities. By having outline planning permission for this brownfield site, it builds a stronger case to attract in both prospective employers and inward investment.

“Basin3 will bring with it many benefits for the wider community, including a tree-lined waterfront promenade with new cycle and pedestrian routes, as well as an improved coastal path route. Celebrating the sites heritage in an inclusive and accessible way is also important to us and we want to work with local community groups to observe the history of the docks before it became an industrial estate.

“Sitting adjacent to Medway’s university cluster, our aspirations for Basin3 have significant synergies with these universities which will bring further benefits to Medway as a whole, retaining talent and thereby attracting employers that are fundamental to our regeneration plans on this important waterfront site.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk