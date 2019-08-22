CHIC seeks contractors for £540m framework

Central Housing Investment Consortium (CHIC) procures goods and services for more than 70 landlords who together service more than 500,000 social housing homes.

CHIC is now procuring phase two of its new building works framework, covering the supply of a range of internal and external building works for use in the housing and related construction sectors.

The framework of service providers covers the installation, replacement, refurbishment, improvement and repair of: multiple building elements; restricted mobility adaptations; and decorations, including pre-decoration repairs.

The four-year framework has a notional estimated total value of £540m.

Bids must be submitted by 13th September 2019.

For details, see www.delta-esourcing.com/tenders/UK-UK-Birmingham:-Construction-work./AR9G6B7Q8Z

