China approves third runway for Shenzhen

The National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) said that the project is needed to meet the needs of rapid growth in aviation and to accelerate the construction of airports in the Pearl River Delta area while promoting the development of an international air transport hub.

The cost of the third runway project has been put at CNY9.35bn (£1.07bn). The runway will be 3,600m long and 60m wide. It will be built as part of a project that also includes a 3,500m2 control tower, 8,500m2 business operation building and 1,500m2 equipment building with facilities for air control, communication, navigation, monitoring and meteorology.

The airport currently has two runways. The second runway, 3,800m in length and 60m in width, was put into use in 2011.