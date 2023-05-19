China’s state-owned contractor is world’s most valuable construction brand

Every year, Brand Finance looks at 5,000 of the biggest brands across all sectors and all countries and produces more than 100 reports.

One of those reports is a listing of what Brand Finance considers the world’s 50 most valuable and influential engineering and construction brands.

The Brand Finance Engineering & Construction 50 2023 puts CSCEC at the top with a ‘brand strength index’ score of 76.4% which Brand Finance says corresponds to a AA+ rating.

Annual performance indicators saw significant year-on-year growth, including revenue and new construction contracts. In 2022, CSCEC delivered 28 venues and auxiliary projects for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Brand Finance managing director Richard Haigh said: “Generally, Chinese engineering and construction brands continue to grow. These brands, however, are now faced with new expectations of sustainability.

“Now that the Chinese government has announced its five-year plan for the engineering & construction industry, these brands will need to adapt and integrate sustainability into their core strategies to maintain brand value and strength.”

