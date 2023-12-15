CIC issues personal liability advice

The Construction Industry Council (CIC) has published a risk management briefing, Personal liability of employees, explaining professional indemnity insurance (PII), when employees may be covered (and when not), what employers should do and how employees can protect themselves.

PII provides financial protection in the event of being sued for professional negligence.

Nasir Khan, chair of the CIC’s liability panel, said: “Employers and employees need to be aware of the risks that can create personal liability in various ways. The CIC liability panel’s risk management briefing on personal liability of employees [advises] professional consultants to… review and understand the terms of their contracts, maintain professional standards, and consider obtaining appropriate insurance coverage to mitigate potential personal liability risks.”

