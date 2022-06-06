Cimic buys rights to solar farm

Glenrowan Solar Farm will be the first major solar farm to be owned and developed by Cimic Group as principal.

Cimic Group company Pacific Partnerships Energy, will develop, invest in, and manage Glenrowan Solar Farm, with Cimic Group company UGL to undertake construction, operations and maintenance.

Cimic Group executive chairman Juan Santamaria said: “Cimic is committed to supporting Australia’s energy transition, and is pursuing large-scale renewable generation, storage and generation assets.

“Pacific Partnerships is actively driving our strategic expansion into the emissions free, renewable energy sector.”

Pacific Partnerships managing director Simon Nicholls said: “The acquisition of the development rights to Glenrowan Solar Farm is part of our strategy to establish a diversified portfolio of energy and utilities assets within the national electricity market.”

The 245-hectare solar farm will generate an installed capacity of up to 125MW and the plan is to connect it to the existing nearby Glenrowan Terminal Substation. It is expected to generate enough independent electricity to power approximately 45,000 Australian homes.

Glenrowan Solar Farm development rights were purchased from Australian renewable energy developer and asset manager, Esco Pacific. Grid connection and services agreements are in place with the Victorian transmission network operator (AusNet) and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

