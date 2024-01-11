City Hire opens Warrington depot

City Hire's new premises in Warrington

The plant and tool hire company has taken a 1.8-acre site to boost service to customers across Merseyside, Manchester and the northwest.

It is promising guaranteed stock availability and same-day deliveries from new depot.

Opening of the new depot on Monday 15th January 2024 follows on from the acquisition of Construct-Equip last September, with its depots in Birmingham and Telford. (See previous report here.)

Warrington becomes City Hire’s sixth depot, in addition to Southall (London), Dagenham and Liverpool.

