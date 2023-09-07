City Hire has West Midlands covered with Construct-Equip acquisition

From left to right are Lionel Burgess (City Hire), Allan McCafferty (Construct-Equip) and Warren Burgess (City Hire)

Construct-Equip owner Allan McCafferty will assist with the handover as he moves into retirement.

City Hire is taking on both Construct-Equip branches, including all staff and assets. It is promising to begin investing in the business immediately, buying new machinery to aid growth.

Allan McCafferty said: “I put down our success over the years to putting customers first, and it was important to sell to new owners that would continue that philosophy. I’ve been involved in Construct-Equip since it was initially set up in 1989 as a new venture of Diamond Products supplies, and it’s nice to know that all the reputation we’ve worked hard to build will pass into safe hands”.

City Hire sales director Lionel Burgess said: “We have many existing clients with sites in Birmingham and the West Midlands region, and the acquisition will really help us serve these customers better and connect our northwest operation with our London locations, giving us geographical coverage throughout the heart of England. The team at Construct-Equip share many of our values and have built an excellent reputation in the area.

We are really excited to start investing in the Midlands region and will ensure the two depots in Birmingham and Telford are fully stocked up with the same equipment range we have across the rest of the business.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk