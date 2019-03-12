City of Edmonton receives $2bn for light rail expansion

The funding will be used for the expansion of the Valley and Metro lines.

With federal and provincial funding in place, the city can now finalise its municipal funding requirements for both projects and bring them to city council for consideration this spring. It can also move forward with procuring the contractors that will extend the Valley Line by 14km from downtown to Lewis Farms in west Edmonton, and the Metro Line by 1.5km.

It will take about one year to select a contractor for the Valley Line West LRT project, and another five to six years to complete construction. It will take about one year to complete design and select a contractor for the Metro Line Northwest LRT extension into Blatchford, and another four years to complete construction and commissioning. Construction on both projects is anticipated to begin as early as 2020.

The government of Canada is providing over CA$1bn through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, including approximately CA$948m for the Valley Line West LRT and approximately CA$127m for the Metro Line Northwest LRT.

The government of Alberta reaffirmed its commitment of approximately CA$1.17bn towards both projects through the Climate Leadership Plan, including approximately CA$1.04bn for the Valley Line West LRT and approximately CA$131 million for the first phase of the Metro Line Northwest LRT.

City manager Linda Cochrane added: “Today’s funding commitments will allow the City to move forward with our plans to bring light rail transit to west and northwest Edmonton. These projects are a major step in growing our LRT network, creating another transportation option for thousands of Edmontonians and providing better connections to where people live, work and play.”