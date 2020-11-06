CityFibre names £1.5bn broadband contractors

CityFibre has awarded construction contracts for full fibre rollouts across 27 towns and cities across England.

The awards will create more than 3,750 new local network construction jobs. These form part of CityFibre’s previously announced recruitment and training programme, through which it expects to create up to 10,000 network construction jobs over the next three years to support its national rollout.

The conclusion of the first phase of its accelerated tender awards programme (ATAP) brings CityFibre’s total build contracts to up to £2.5bn. With 26 build partners now under contract, its construction supply chain is secured for rollouts targeting more than five million premises across 66 towns and cities. Mobilisation of its new partners and projects is already under way, and all projects are scheduled to be in build by summer 2021.

Thes are the construction companies awarded contracts under the CityFibre's accelerated tenders award programme.

Construction Partner Towns/cities Callan Solihull CCN Chichester & Arun, Poole & Christchurch Instalcom Reading IQA North Tyneside J McCann Nottingham Kier Bath, Cheltenham & Charlton Kings, Gloucester, Weston super Mare, Worcester Lanes Brighton & Hove, Chatham & Gillingham, Crawley & Horsham, Eastbourne MAP Middlesbrough Network Plus Bradford NMCN Barnsley, Halifax O'Connor's Sheffield Oakway Plymouth PMK Renfrew & Glasgow South Telent Blackpool, Chester, Preston Volker Bracknell, Maidenhead

Bechtel was recently appointed to accelerate the mobilisation of CityFibre’s construction partners and to maximise the productivity of each rollout project.

Greg Mesch, CEO at CityFibre, said: “By awarding these full fibre network construction contracts, we can ensure we have the construction resources we need to get the job done, bringing world-class digital infrastructure a step closer to millions across the UK. Each contract represents hundreds of jobs and upskilling opportunities for local people, building the networks Britain needs to survive and to thrive in a digital age.”

This work is part of CityFibre’s £4b Gigabit City Investment Programme which is targeting up to eight million premises to upgrade to full fibre, and supports the government’s own full fibre ambitions of delivering super-fast broadband speeds across the country by 2025.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk