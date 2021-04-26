Clancy buys Scottish structural timber consultant

A DBM Consultants project: a five-storey timber kit hotel in progress in Milton Keynes

DBM, which was formed in 1984, initially provided structural engineering design and inspection services in Lanarkshire and Central Scotland before expanding into timber frame design upon the appointment of the founder’s son, Gordon Megahy, to the family business five years later.

It has since provided a full engineering service to timber frame manufacturers, focused on developments across Scotland and England of a construction value of up to £20m. It predominantly works on new build and extensions in the residential, student living and healthcare sectors.

Megahy, a member of the Structural Timber Association, has grown the business over the years with the ambition of producing the most environmentally responsible buildings. In addition to traditional timber frames, he and the team also offer structural insulated panel construction methods and glulam structures.

Clancy Consulting director Neil Orrock said: “Bringing on board specialist expertise from Gordon and his team is the perfect fit to enhance the skills and resource within Clancy. Offering our clients offsite fabrication allows for speed of construction and accuracy during delivery stages - however, most importantly, this highly sustainable and thermally efficient solution is a significant step in expanding our drive towards modern methods of construction and energy efficiency within our schemes. It sits seamlessly with our aspirations for the built environment and the contribution we can make as part of the climate emergency our world faces.”

DBM Consultants managing director Gordon Megahy said: “This is an exciting next chapter for us. DBM was founded by my father and the values, culture and key focus on client partnerships is very much aligned to the Clancy ethos. It’s a great opportunity to further expand timber frame solutions in the marketplace and I’m excited to develop the team’s potential within the framework of a national multi-disciplinary engineering practice, whilst still maintaining our local roots in Scotland.”

The DBM team will leave their Motherwell office and relocate to the Clancy Glasgow office, with Gordon joining as divisional director.

Below: Motherwall South Parish Church was a DBM Consultants project

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk