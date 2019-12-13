Clancy Docwra wins £400m water deal

Clancy Docwra will keep working with South East Water until at least 2025

Clancy Docwra has been working for South East Water for the past eight years as its network maintenance contractor but that contract expires in April 2020.

The contract was retendered to cover the next five years, with an option for an additional three years. The contract is valued at £50m a year, therefore totalling £400m if it runs the full eight years, as it did last time.

South East Water said that the new term maintenance contract specification puts "even greater emphasis on collaboration, innovation and supporting our responsible business objectives".

