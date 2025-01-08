Clegg appoints commercial director

Dan Manley

Dan Manley joined the business in July 2021 to run the commercial department. He has now been handed board-level responsibility for commercial and risk management duties within the business.

He previously worked for GF Tomlinson and McLaren.

At Clegg, Manley works alongside pre-construction director Ross Crowcroft and operations director Darren Chapman, reporting to managing director Michael Sims. He will provide input into business strategy and oversee system changes and improvements.

His role includes managing the surveying teams and resources and maintaining relations with the supply chain.

Managing director Michael Sims, said: “His appointment strengthens our board team as we launch into 2025 with our newly refurbished offices and an encouraging pipeline of work across a range of different sectors, and spread throughout the East Midlands, Yorkshire and East Anglia.”

