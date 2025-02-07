Clegg starts £23m Coventry school revamp

Left to right are Peter Booth, Mick Bracken and Ross Crowcroft from Clegg, Councillor Kindy Sandhu and council officers Chloe Webb and Niki Williams

The development of a new facility at the former Woodlands School for Coventry City Council will provide additional space for pupils at Woodfield School and bring together primary and secondary aged pupils.

Contractor Clegg Construction has now started redevelopment work at the site in Broad Lane, Eastern Green, Coventry.

As part of the £23m project, Clegg will be creating outdoor play facilities, such as play areas and an outdoor forest school to enhance the specialist teaching spaces to support the needs of the pupils. Clegg will also be carrying out the internal refurbishment of the seven original buildings and provision of a new carpark.

Managing director Michael Sims said: “Clegg Construction has wide experience of delivering new and refurbished educational facilities and we are extremely proud to have been appointed to redevelop, reconfigure, and repurpose this site. The team at Clegg Construction is looking forward to work progressing on this project, alongside our delivery partners.”

The new school is due to be completed in 2026.

Other members of the project team include Glancy Nicholls Architects, civil and structural engineer BSP Consulting, mechanical and electrical consultant Couch Perry Wilkes and the client’s retained engineer Ramboll.

