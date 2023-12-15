Clegg starts work on Peterborough College block

Stakeholders assemble for start-of-works photo call

Clegg Construction has been appointed by the Inspire Education Group to design and build a three-storey reinforced concrete frame building on Peterborough College’s main campus, off Park Crescent in the town.

The new block will house the college’s Centre for Green Technology, for classes in modern methods of construction, emerging construction technologies, alternative heat sources and electric vehicle technology. It will have a total floor space of 2,300 sqm and is due to be completed towards the end of 2024.

Other members of the project team include cost consultant Gleeds, building services consultant QODA, architect RG&P and structural engineer Stirling Maynard.

Clegg Construction director Darren Chapman said: “The Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College is an inspiring project which will make a real difference to the future, training the next generation to work in green technologies and modern methods of construction.”

Clegg Construction previously built the Energy Technologies Building at the University of Nottingham, which at the time it was built was the world’s first zero-carbon operational laboratory complex to facilitate research into bioenergy, hydrogen fuels, carbon capture and storage, biomass and sustainable architecture.

Clegg also has local experience in the Peterborough area and is currently building an 80-bed care home in the town.

