Clugston-CNIM JV lands £210m energy-from-waste plant

A Clugston-CNIM joint venture will construct the new plant (image by Thomas Graham, Arup)

The Earls Gate Energy Centre (EGEC) will convert 216,000t waste a year - the equivalent of about 20% of Scotland’s total landfilled household waste - into energy, producing 79 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity and 81GWh of heat in the form of steam.

Clugston will provide all the building and civil engineering services to support and encapsulate the specialist process engineering plant designed and installed by Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee (CNIM).

The scheme, which will be the 12th to be jointly delivered by the Anglo-French team, is for a consortium consisting of Brockwell Energy, Green Investment Group (GIG) and Covanta Energy.

EGEC will become a source of energy for businesses located in the area such as chemical manufacturer and site service provider CalaChem, which has entered into a long-term supply agreement for the offtake of electricity and steam produced by the facility.

The facility is expected to make a significant contribution to supporting Scotland’s biodegradable municipal waste landfill ban, which is due to come into effect from January 2021.

Construction of the main facility is due to start in Spring 2019 and it is expected to be operational by late 2021. A ‘meet the buyer’ event is being organised for later in March to promote local supply chain opportunities.