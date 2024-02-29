Clydeport operator seeks civils contractors for Hunterston works

CGI of Hunterston Port and Resource Campus (PARC)

The former coal port is being redeveloped by its owner, Peel Ports Clydeport. Much of the site is already under option, including for an undersea energy cable factory.

Peel has already begun local statutory consultation processes, including public consultations, before submitting applications for planning permission and the other licences and permits that will need to be in place before work can start.

Peel Ports Clydeport is keen to talk to contractors ahead of any formal procurement process. It has this week issued a periodic indicative notice (PIN) soliciting registrations of interest.

The PIN goves no indication of likely contract value.

Port director James McSporran said: “In support of Hunterston’s ongoing operations, and our proposals to transform the construction yard into a facility suitable for servicing offshore renewables, the issuing of this PIN will allow us to explore the market with a view to launching a competitive tender process for the works at a later date.

“Our vision for Hunterston PARC is of a nationally significant energy and marine campus, bringing together leading industry operators, world-class universities and the latest innovators to deliver technological advances in areas such as power generation and aquaculture.”

Contractors are invited to register their interest through the ‘Find a Tender’ platform. Procurement discussions will take place this year with a view to there being an invitation to tender later this year or early in 2025.

