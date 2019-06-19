Collins joins Volvo dealer network

Collins Earthworks Group has set up a plant sales business

Collins Plant Sales, based in Ripley in Derbyshire, is a newly formed division of Collins Earthworks Group. It has been set up with the specific aim of marketing the Volvo range of utility equipment, with a new showroom, workshop, warehouse and yard.

Managing director of Collins Plant Sales is Andrew Purse.

Machines that it is selling include compact excavators from 1.5 to 9.0 tonnes, compact wheeled loaders up to 1m³ capacity and tandem rollers.

Collins Earthworks Group managing director David Collins said: “We have a very strong relationship with SMT GB and are leading advocates for owning and operating Volvo construction equipment for our earthmoving and civils contracts. This exciting new venture is a natural step for us to take and coincides with SMT’s need to appoint a dealer for this important territory and we look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship with them.”

SMT GB’s northern dealer development manager Charlie Flaws said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Andrew and his team to our existing network of utility dealers. Andrew has ambitious plans for the new venture based on offering quality products with first class after sales support. We will be working hard together to ensure that we maintain and enhance our position as a leading supplier in this extremely important area.”