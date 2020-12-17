Commachio drills for Socotec

Commachio GEO305HT drill

The testing and inspection specialist has bought a Commachio GEO205HT and two Commachio GEO305HT rotary drilling rigs.

Clare Chapman, Socotec operations director for Ground Investigation, said: “Having continuously improved the specification of our rigs in line with market demand and industry developments, Socotec’s investment in these new Commachio drilling rigs further cements our position at the forefront of the site investigation industry, as well as augmenting our team’s extensive offering, from our recent investment in the Transducer Packer Slave Reeler to devising a collaborative system of work that allows our employees to operate safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

