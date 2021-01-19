Compact telehandlers for Independent

One of Independent Hire's new Snorkel SR626 telehandlers

Independent Hire’s telehandler fleet includes models with lift heights ranging from four to 17 metres. The Snorkel SR626 is at the smaller end, with a maximum lift height of 5.79 metres and 2,600 kg maximum capacity.

The compact SR626 is just 1.89 metres wide, and with a stowed height of just 1.93 metres, to operate in tight sites or underground.

Equipped with a Yanmar 52kW Stage V diesel engine, the Snorkel SR626 has full-time four-wheel drive for rough terrain performance, as well as four-wheel steer, with selectable front, crab and coordinated steering modes for maximum manoeuvrability.

Serving the midlands and southeast from branches in Buckinghamshire, Essex and Coventry, Independent Hire offers a comprehensive range of equipment and plant, ranging from power tools and generators, to powered access, excavators, fencing, portable accommodation and more.

Independent Hire managing director Scott Wilkins said: “Compact rough terrain telehandlers are very popular hire units, which often stay on a jobsite from start to finish thanks to their reduced dimensions. We were impressed with the specifications and build quality of the Snorkel telehandlers, as well as knowing that we have great back-up when needed from the Snorkel UK team, so we decided to add four units to help meet increasing customer demand for this product type.”

