Concept unveiled for transformation of Waverley Station

The plans for Edinburgh Waverley have been published by Network Rail, the Scottish government and City of Edinburgh.

The masterplan for the city envisions a major new public space on Waverley Bridge providing views of the skyline. The transformation is intended to provide easy access for all and creating connections for walking, cycling and public transport.

The masterplan has been developed in collaboration with council’s City Centre Transformation Programme to prioritise movement by foot, cycle and public transport, changing the way people move about the city.

As part of the concept design, the masterplan partners are proposing a new mezzanine concourse across the whole station that will help deliver better access to Waverley from the surrounding streets. It will enable the creation of fully-accessible entrances and increase circulation space for passengers.

The mezzanine will provide the opportunity to extend the operational platforms below, create new facilities to cater for future growth in passengers and services.

The steering group will now commission further technical and engineering studies to develop the plan from this concept stage, particularly to identify the most appropriate roof solution.

Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity, said: “The masterplan has produced an exciting concept design which delivers a station that can meet operational requirements for the longer term and improves accessibility for all by addressing, through its use of a mezzanine floor, the complex levels around the station.

"By introducing new points of access in key areas, this plan will ensure the station becomes a seamless gateway to the Old and New towns of Edinburgh and one that encourages greater commuter, business and leisure use alike.

“The next stage of design work will see how 21st century functionality can be incorporated within the historical setting of Waverley so that we deliver a station that can meet operational requirements for the longer term and deliver a fantastic user experience for everyone.”

left to right - Alex Hynes, Michael Matheson and Adam McVey

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “We believe there is a compelling case for making ambitious changes to Waverley which will improve the station for our customers while respecting the history and heritage of this listed structure.

“The masterplan is a wonderful example of the private and public sectors working closely alongside government to develop innovative and ambitious plans for the capital.

“Waverley has always played a key role in the life of the city and the plans we have unveiled today will help to ensure it continues to do so in the years ahead as we all play our part to revitalise our economy and put the impact of the current pandemic behind us.”

