Concrete pump guide updated

The 2021 revision of the FPS Best practice guidance: Pumping concrete to form piles has been produced by a working group of five FPS members and a technical specialist from concrete pump operator Camfaud. The authors looked to simplify the document to better reflect how the piling industry has evolved since the 2013 original document and how safe working practice with pressurised concrete lines has changed.

The piling specialists’ guidance supplements the Construction Plant-hire Association’s more general Safe Use of Concrete Pumps guide (September 2013) to provides sector-specific guidance.

The FPS document can be downloaded, free, at tinyurl.com/2p9carry

