Confusing bathroom suppliers come together

The coming together of the often-confused retailers comes eight months after Victoria Plum was rescued from administration.

Victoria Plum is an online only UK bathroom retailer, headquartered in Doncaster, UK. It was founded in March 2001, as Victorian Plumb, by brothers Jason and Shane Walker. The sold control to private equity firms in 2014 . It was put into administration last year and rescued by AHK Designs in a pre-pack deal.

Victorian Plumbing was founded in Skelmersdale in 1999 and today employs more than 600 staff across nine locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

The £22.5m purchase price represents roughly half of Victoria Plum's estimated annual revenue “and reflects the significant strategic value to the company of the Victoria Plum brand and its associated intellectual property,” the buyer said.

The new owner expects Victoria Plum will broadly break even in the second half of 2024.

Victorian Plumbing chief executive Mark Radcliffe said: "I am delighted to announce the acquisition of Victoria Plum, a well-established brand with a solid base of customers, suppliers and product ranges. The acquisition aligns with our ambitions to accelerate our growth. We are pleased to welcome the existing Victoria Plum team to our group and look forward to continuing to provide customers with a fantastic range of bathroom products and accessories.

"This acquisition represents another exciting strategic milestone for the company and, together with the investment in our new distribution centre, provides a unique opportunity to deliver increased shareholder return."

